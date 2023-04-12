Positively Georgia
1 dead after shooting at East Point parking lot

(Pexels)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EAST POINT, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One man was killed and another was injured during a shooting in a parking lot in East Point.

The two men were reportedly shot in the joint parking lot of a Citgo gas station and Piggly Wiggly grocery store on Washington Road. One man died on the scene and the other was taken to the hospital.

Police were called to 2945 Stone Hogan Connector in Atlanta to investigate the case.

East Point detectives are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

