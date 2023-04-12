Positively Georgia
2 dead in DeKalb County condo fire

By Natasha Pollard
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire investigation is underway at a condo unit in DeKalb County.

Per fire officials, the fire started Wednesday morning at Brannon Hills Condos at 6684 Baynes Hill Circle in Clarkston, Only 1 unit was affected by the fire.

Fire Chief Daniels has confirmed 2 people have died as a result of the fire.

The fire is still being investigated and more information will be provided as it comes in.

