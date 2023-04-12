2 dead in DeKalb County condo fire
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire investigation is underway at a condo unit in DeKalb County.
Per fire officials, the fire started Wednesday morning at Brannon Hills Condos at 6684 Baynes Hill Circle in Clarkston, Only 1 unit was affected by the fire.
Fire Chief Daniels has confirmed 2 people have died as a result of the fire.
The fire is still being investigated and more information will be provided as it comes in.
