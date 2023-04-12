49-year-old Clayton County woman reported missing

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Clayton County need help locating a 49-year-old woman with medical issues who was reported missing.

Officials say Judy Rawls was last seen around 12:50 p.m. around the 800 block of Battle Creek which is a Clayton Center Day Program in Jonesboro. Rawls was diagnosed with depression and PTSD, officials add.

She was last seen wearing a Blue sweater and carrying three bags. “She is believed to have boarded a MARTA bus,” officials add.

If anyone has seen Rawls, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747 or dial 9-1-1.

