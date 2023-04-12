Black Maternal Health Week: an app that helps women find care

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Black Maternal Health Week has started in the U.S.

In America, Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than White women, according to data.

It’s disturbing statistics like this, that inspired Kimberly Seals Allers to do something to help.

Allers is the founder of the Irth app, made specifically for Black and brown birthing people to find the best options for care.

“We can let each other know where we can get good care and where we can not,” she said. “On the back end, we turn those reviews into data to work directly with hospitals and providers, figuring out how they can provide more respectful and equitable care to Black and brown birthing people.”

The app has reviews and ratings for care in your area.

Allers told Atlanta News First the number one negative experience shared is requests for help were ignored or refused.

The second most shared negative experience was that pain levels were dismissed.

Others include, being scolded or yelled at, physical privacy violated and experiencing comments based on racial stereotypes.

“The judgements unfortunately begin to impact practice and behavior,” Allers said.

Allers is hosting a Black Birthing Joy event Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Morehouse School of Medicine.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.