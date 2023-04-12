Positively Georgia
Braves RHP Ian Anderson to have season-ending surgery

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first...
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(AP) - Right-hander Ian Anderson, who won 10 games for the Atlanta Braves last season after playing a key role in their 2021 World Series championship, will have Tommy John surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

Anderson, 24, began the season at Triple-A Gwinnett after control problems prevented him from landing a spot in the Atlanta rotation. He issued eight walks in 7 1/3 innings this spring and then walked two batters while recording only two outs and allowing four earned runs in his only start for Gwinnett.

Following the start with Gwinnett, tests showed Anderson has a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said Tuesday surgery for Anderson is “imminent.”

“I think it probably answers some questions with Ian and what he did and didn’t do,” Snitker said. “Just the life of a pitcher, I guess.”

When healthy, Anderson has been at his best in the postseason. He was 4-0 with a 1.26 ERA in eight postseason starts in 2020 and 2021. He threw five no-hit innings in the Braves’ 2-0 Game 3 win over the Houston Astros in their 2021 World Series championship run.

Anderson struggled to return to his top form last season, when he was 10-6 with a 5.00 ERA in 22 starts for Atlanta and was sent to the minors in August.

Snitker said there was no evidence Anderson was having physical problems last season or this spring.

“The only time he said anything was after his last start with Gwinnett,” Snitker said.

“He’s been through a lot at a young age and his experience in a lot of big, big games. Hopefully, he can come back and be the Ian we know.”

The Braves activated right-hander Kyle Wright from the injured list to start Tuesday night’s game against Cincinnati. The team optioned left-hander Dylan Dodd to Gwinnett.

Wright, who led the majors with 21 wins last season, was placed on the IL on March 27 with right shoulder inflammation.

