Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Chick-fil-A’s side salad to ‘romaine’ on the menu

Chick-fil-A announced the side salad would stay on the menu after all.
Chick-fil-A announced the side salad would stay on the menu after all.(m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The side salad at Chick-fil-A will remain on the menu.

Last month, the fast-food restaurant announced it was removing the item in an effort to simplify and refresh its menu.

The side salad was supposed to be tossed in early April, but many customers complained.

Just a few days later, Chick-fil-A announced the salad would stay on the menu after all.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was found dead outside City Park Apartments on Fairburn Avenue.
Officials identify woman killed in southwest Atlanta apartment complex
Racist rant by Macon coach visiting Atlanta goes viral.
Racist rant by Macon coach visiting Atlanta goes viral
Baba Agbaje
Mercer University soccer player collapsed, died while playing pickup soccer
Camryn Olivia Price was shot and killed Tuesday in southwest Atlanta.
Family mourns 21-year-old shot and killed leaving Atlanta nightclub
School bus accident on Memorial Drive in DeKalb County
School bus accident on Memorial Drive in DeKalb County

Latest News

FILE - Britain's Prince Harry waves to the media as he leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice in...
Buckingham Palace: Prince Harry will attend his father’s coronation
A photo of a fire truck.
2 dead in DeKalb County condo fire
Baseball fans watch during the first inning of a baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and...
Bottoms up! Some MLB teams extend beer sales to 8th inning
This undated photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Louis Bernard...
Florida set to execute ‘ninja killer’ for 1989 murders
U.S. consumer inflation eased but still remained high in March, likely meaning the Federal...
Cheaper gas and food provide some relief from US inflation