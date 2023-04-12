DeKalb Co. zoning board denies appeal against Atlanta training center permit

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County zoning board rejected an appeal of the Atlanta public safety training center’s land disturbance permit.

That means construction of the controversial Atlanta police training facility gets yet another greenlight amid residents calling for a halt.

Two DeKalb County residents who live next to the proposed training facility site, and County Commissioner Ted Terry whose district includes that area, are behind this appeal that ultimately was denied Wednesday.

It’s just one of several challenges the police training site and those behind the project have faced.

The South River Watershed Alliance says the appeal challenges the approval of the land disturbance permit for the development of the proposed training facility.

Ultimately the zoning board voted unanimously to affirm the land disturbance permit for the construction of the planned public safety training facility.

Protesters have argued the location of the facility is a major environmental concern and have questioned the size and need for a 85-acre training space.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens released a statement following the board’s decision:

“I thank the members of the DeKalb County Zoning Board of Appeals for their diligent review of this appeal and for their unanimous decision to uphold the permit. This project has undergone over a year of review and has received sign off from the Atlanta City Council, the DeKalb County Department of Planning and Sustainability, the DeKalb County CEO and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Environmental Protection Division (EPD). A challenge to the project was also turned back by a Fulton County judge. Every part of this project has been scrutinized and has been found to be fully compliant with the law and all environmental protection requirements.

“Community input has greatly shaped the plans for this project, and we are continuing to listen about what enhancements can be made as we move forward. I invite everyone to visit ATLTrainingCenter.com to learn more and get engaged.”

