Douglas Co. officials ‘move in a different direction’ from fire chief

Douglas Co. administration ‘found deficiencies that are not consistent with the strategic goals and missions of the county’
Franklin Fire Department engine at the station.
Franklin Fire Department engine at the station.(FFD)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Douglas County officials have released a statement after announcing that the current fire chief’s employment will end “effective May 1.”

According to officials, “the administration evaluated the department’s management, screening, and hiring practices and found deficiencies that are not consistent with the strategic goals and missions of the county.”

Officials added that the Douglas County fire department has more than 150 firefighters and EMTs that serve an area of 202 sq. miles.

“Chief Jolivette’s leadership and contributions to the department are recognized and appreciated, but the County has decided to move in a different direction. Deputy Fire Chief Miles Allen will continue to serve as Interim Fire Chief until further notice,” said David Corbin, acting County Administrator.

