First Alert Forecast: Enjoy the sunshine today, because rain returns to end the week

Today will practically be identical to yesterday forecast wise with a cold start and a warm, sunny afternoon.

Grab the jacket for the morning as temperatures are anywhere from the upper 30s to low 40s .

Through the afternoon, temperatures will quickly warm into the mid to upper 70s under sunny skies.

Tomorrow, unfortunately our beautiful stretch of days comes to an end-- in fact we have a First Alert for both Thursday and Friday as showers become likely and isolated storms are possible.

The rain and storms is all thanks to a low that will move in from the Gulf, bringing waves of rain and storms that will move in from south to north.

Expect showers as early as 11 AM tomorrow for places south of Atlanta, with rain becoming more widespread through the afternoon and evening.

An isolated severe storm is possible tomorrow evening, mainly south of the city. Gusty wind and maybe a brief tornado is possible, so be sure to have the First Alert Weather App handy to get notifications if any severe weather happens in your area.

Friday will stay dreary and wet, with scattered showers possible on and off through the day -- no severe weather is expected Friday.

Thankfully, we will kick off the weekend dry with partly sunny skies and temperatures near 80.

Sunday continues to trend drier, but a few showers will be possible for the day as a cold front moves through. This front will give us a super comfortable start to next work and school week.

