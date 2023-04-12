Positively Georgia
Former Milton High School student accused of murder expected in court

By Jennifer Lifsey and Rebekka Schramm
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former Milton High School student who once was headed to college on a basketball scholarship is expected to appear in court Wednesday in Fulton County. He and a teammate were arrested a year and a half ago for murder.

The case sent shockwaves through the north Fulton community.

Moments after a basketball game in November of 2021, Milton High School basketball teammates Cameron Walker and Johnathan Murray were arrested. They’re accused of killing 24-year-old Connor Mediate, a recent Kennesaw State University graduate, during an attempted robbery.

(L) Jonathan Murray, (R) Cameron Walker
(L) Jonathan Murray, (R) Cameron Walker

Alpharetta police say it took them a month to piece it all together, but that the Snapchat app, along with phone location services, helped them piece together that the three had planned to meet for a drug transaction.

After the arrests, George Mason University, which had offered Walker a basketball scholarship, rescinded that offer.

The case will take center stage Wednesday at the Fulton County Courthouse in what’s called a “case management hearing.”

Walker is expected to appear in court for the hearing. Murray, the other defendant, is not on the docket for Wednesday.

Atlanta News First will be in the courtroom and will provide updates on any new developments.

