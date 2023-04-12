Georgians claim faulty handgun nearly cost them their lives

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Getting shot without even pulling the trigger is hard to imagine for most people.

However, that’s what a man in Locust Grove claims he experienced with the popular SIG Sauer P320 handgun when he was getting ready to head out the door.

Now his attorneys say they are suing the SIG Sauer company.

Personal Injury Attorney Robert Zimmerman of the Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky Law Firm claims the SIG Sauer P320 is a faulty handgun that unintentionally discharges, leading to allegedly hundreds of injuries. Now his firm is filing a mass lawsuit seeking monetary damages.

Attorneys said many of their clients in the suit are trained gun owners and former police officers.

“I have carried a firearm during the course of my work in what I do for years,” Matthew Breedon said.

Breedon has been an Assistant District Attorney since 2005. He is currently the Senior Assistant District Attorney of the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit, and he’s also no stranger to firearms.

“I carried when I was down in Daughtry County, I trained weekly with the SWAT team where I was assigned down there,” Breedon said.

However, last year he said his SIG Sauer P320 gun nearly took his life.

“I was removing it from the holster when the weapon fired,” Breedon said.

According to Breedon, the bullet struck him in his upper thigh, traveled down his leg and came out behind his knee while he was at work.

Breedon’s personal injury attorney, Robert Zimmerman said, “To date, we represent 52 people who have cases in suit and we represent another 20 people who have cases that have not been filed yet.”

Zimmerman said most of his clients are trained gun owners and former police officers who also said their SIG Sauer P320 fired without their intent, including Dwight Jackson from Locust Grove.

“He’s a former police officer and he had a p320 which was a compact x series. The gun was holstered on his belt, he leaned over to go pick something up, he stood up, and the gun went off,” Zimmerman said.

According to Zimmerman, “It’s the only gun of its kind that is offered on the market without any external safety.”

Atlanta News First reached out to SIG Sauer’s attorneys via email for a statement and left a voicemail for them but have not heard back yet.

However, SIG Sauer did previously respond with a statement to The Washington Post saying in part that, the P320 is not capable of firing without the trigger being pulled, unintentional discharges are not uncommon nor are they unique to the SIG Sauer P320.

