High school friends develop affordable housing in West Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Anthony Watt lives and works in an affordable housing development called 12Hundred Studios on Mobile street in West Atlanta’s historic Hunter Hills neighborhood.

In the 18 years Watt’s been there, he’s witnessed a lot of change.

Some is for the better.

“Before, [there were] gun shots in the nighttime. Stuff, like that,” said Watt.

The 40 studio units at the development come fully furnished and are capped at $1,012 a month for rent. According to Apartments.com, a studio in nearby Washington Park goes for $1,375 per month.

Its the reason developers, Kyle Cleland and Richard Taylor, don’t plan on raising the prices anytime soon.

“A quarter of our tenants are previously experiencing homelessness and this is a very vulnerable demographic,” said Richard Taylor, co-developer of 12Hundred Studios.

The pair played on the same football team at Saint Pius X Catholic High School in Atlanta. One is a former investment banker, the other is a realtor.

Now, they’re business partners with a passion for helping underserved communities.

They transformed the property called ‘12Hundred Studios’ into affordable housing back in 2021.

“Finding people who are willing to invest. People who are willing to take a slightly lower return than you might otherwise get rather than just purely maximizing your profits is what makes these deals work,” said Taylor.

But their work is just getting started.

The two recently bought another vacant property over in English Avenue, which they plan to redevelop into 32 more affordable housing units. It’s all in hopes that as Atlanta grows, the people born and raised in the metro don’t get priced out.

“It’s not rocket science to see Atlanta is on the forefront of big, big change and if we can be at the forefront of that then all the better,” said Kyle Cleland, co-developer of 12Hundred Studios.

