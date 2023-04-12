Kennesaw State introduces new men’s basketball coach Antoine Pettway

KENNESAW, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Antoine Pettway was introduced as the new men’s basketball coach at Kennesaw State today.

Pettway comes to the Owls from the University of Alabama, where he was an assistant coach for 15 years. He was the offensive coordinator for an Alabama squad that was a top-20 scoring offense in the country for the last four seasons.

He’s also known as one of the country’s best recruiters; Alabama’s 2022 class was ranked 3rd in the nation and included multiple high-ranking recruits such as National Freshman of the Year Brandon Miller.

He takes over for Amir Abdur-Rahim, who took the head coaching coach at the University of South Florida after leading the Owls to their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance.

Abdur-Rahim was one of the many people Pettway thanked during his introductory press conference Wednesday.

“He’s a really good coach. He’s an even better man…he’s been helpful since I got the job,” Pettway said.

Pettway’s recruiting skill will be tested right away. Three of KSU’s top players transferred to South Florida to follow Coach Abdur-Rahim.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.