Man arrested while stealing car from Buckhead auto shop

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is under arrest after trying to steal a car from a Buckhead auto shop.

Chennardous Roby tried to steal a Mercedes from the Classic Collision at 2980 Piedmont Road around 6 a.m. March 16. An employee saw him and called police. The police officer detained Roby “without incident,” finding two company credit cards on Roby.

Roby was arrested and charged 2nd-degree burglary and taken to Fulton County jail.

