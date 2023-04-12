Man arrested while stealing car from Buckhead auto shop
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is under arrest after trying to steal a car from a Buckhead auto shop.
Chennardous Roby tried to steal a Mercedes from the Classic Collision at 2980 Piedmont Road around 6 a.m. March 16. An employee saw him and called police. The police officer detained Roby “without incident,” finding two company credit cards on Roby.
Roby was arrested and charged 2nd-degree burglary and taken to Fulton County jail.
