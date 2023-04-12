Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Man arrested while stealing car from Buckhead auto shop

(WRDW/WAGT)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is under arrest after trying to steal a car from a Buckhead auto shop.

Chennardous Roby tried to steal a Mercedes from the Classic Collision at 2980 Piedmont Road around 6 a.m. March 16. An employee saw him and called police. The police officer detained Roby “without incident,” finding two company credit cards on Roby.

Roby was arrested and charged 2nd-degree burglary and taken to Fulton County jail.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Racist rant by Macon coach visiting Atlanta goes viral.
Racist rant by Macon coach visiting Atlanta goes viral
One person was found dead outside City Park Apartments on Fairburn Avenue.
Officials identify woman killed in southwest Atlanta apartment complex
Camryn Olivia Price was shot and killed Tuesday in southwest Atlanta.
Family mourns 21-year-old shot and killed leaving Atlanta nightclub
Baba Agbaje
Mercer University soccer player collapsed, died while playing pickup soccer
School bus accident on Memorial Drive in DeKalb County
School bus accident on Memorial Drive in DeKalb County

Latest News

Franklin Fire Department engine at the station.
Douglas Co. officials ‘move in a different direction’ from fire chief
police sirens generic photo
1 arrested, charged for breaking into cars in Canton
Inmate dies after incident inside Fulton County Jail
Family of man eaten alive by bed bugs in Fulton County Jail wants answers
Kionta Parks
Man wanted for murder of 11-year-old girl arrested in Spalding Co., police say