Man wanted for murder of 11-year-old girl arrested in Spalding Co., police say

Kionta Parks
Kionta Parks(Atlanta News First)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPALDING, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Atlanta News First that deputies have arrested Kionta Parks for his “role” in the March 14 murder of 11-year-old Asijah Love.

Deputies say Kionta Jahaun Parks is accused of shooting at someone at the Northside Hills Apartments in Griffin around 1 a.m. on March 14. Sheriff Dix said one of the bullets traveled through the bedroom of Love who was sleeping, striking her in the head. She died instantly.

Asijah’s mother said they were in different rooms resting when a barrage of bullets started blasting through their apartment, she yelled for everyone to get out as fast as possible.

