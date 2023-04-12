New police K-9 added to Troup County Sheriff’s Office

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new police K-9 was introduced to a police department in Georgia after former police K-9 Stella retired, officials said.

Max, a two-year-old Sherpherd-Malinois, was introduced to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office. Max is an “Explosive Ordinance Detection dog and is trained to detect or alert on 20 different odors,” officials said.

Officials said that K-9 Stella served for the Troup County Sheriff’s Office for more than five years and was a “fixture around the community.”

Photo of Troup Co. Sheriff's Office K-9 Stella (Troup County Sheriff's Office)

“Max and his handler Deputy Adam Richardson are part of several other EOD teams throughout the state which is made possible through a partnership and grant with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency. Those teams are responsible for special event detection patrols, explosive threats, and suspicious package response,” according to Troup County officials.

