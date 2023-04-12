No DNC? No problem for Atlanta’s national political standing

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “Disappointed” was a word most city officials and party leaders threw around after the announcement that Chicago, not Atlanta, would host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

“This was something I think our city and state really wanted,” said Atlanta City Councilman Amir Farokhi said one day after the decision was made.

After securing President Joe Biden the White House in 2020 and retaining the Senate for Democrats after Senator Raphael Warnock’s win in 2022, Farokhi wishes southern Democratic voters got more due from the national party.

“It’s important for the national party to recognize the role that Black voters, especially Black women voters have played, in Georgia and across the South in lifting up and getting Democratic candidates elected,” he said. “Having the convention here, I think, would’ve created continued momentum for the party to build a big tent here in Georgia.”

But momentum is something Georgia Democrats have in abundance, and that likely won’t change going into 2024 – with or without the convention in Atlanta.

Bobby Kahn, a former Democratic strategist and former chief of staff to former Governor Roy Barnes, was also instrumental in running the 1988 DNC – the last to be held in Atlanta.

“It does help energize people, but I think in Georgia we’re pretty well energized already if you’ve witnessed the last few elections,” he said. “We’re a more competitive state, in that every election is a close one. It would’ve been great to have it.”

Kahn doesn’t think hosting the DNC will stifle voter turnout or Georgia’s competitiveness on the national stage. He says there was certainly good reason to hold the convention in Atlanta, but Chicago’s victory in securing the event was more financial and had less to do with the political significance of each city.

“Made all the sense in the world,” he said. “In fact, it made more sense politically this time than in 1988. It would’ve been nice to have, no question about it.”

