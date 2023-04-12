Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

No DNC? No problem for Atlanta’s national political standing

Most city officials and party leaders were "disappointed" after Atlanta lost the 2024 Democratic National Convention to Chicago.
By Doug Reardon
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “Disappointed” was a word most city officials and party leaders threw around after the announcement that Chicago, not Atlanta, would host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

“This was something I think our city and state really wanted,” said Atlanta City Councilman Amir Farokhi said one day after the decision was made.

After securing President Joe Biden the White House in 2020 and retaining the Senate for Democrats after Senator Raphael Warnock’s win in 2022, Farokhi wishes southern Democratic voters got more due from the national party.

“It’s important for the national party to recognize the role that Black voters, especially Black women voters have played, in Georgia and across the South in lifting up and getting Democratic candidates elected,” he said. “Having the convention here, I think, would’ve created continued momentum for the party to build a big tent here in Georgia.”

But momentum is something Georgia Democrats have in abundance, and that likely won’t change going into 2024 – with or without the convention in Atlanta.

Bobby Kahn, a former Democratic strategist and former chief of staff to former Governor Roy Barnes, was also instrumental in running the 1988 DNC – the last to be held in Atlanta.

“It does help energize people, but I think in Georgia we’re pretty well energized already if you’ve witnessed the last few elections,” he said. “We’re a more competitive state, in that every election is a close one. It would’ve been great to have it.”

Kahn doesn’t think hosting the DNC will stifle voter turnout or Georgia’s competitiveness on the national stage. He says there was certainly good reason to hold the convention in Atlanta, but Chicago’s victory in securing the event was more financial and had less to do with the political significance of each city.

“Made all the sense in the world,” he said. “In fact, it made more sense politically this time than in 1988. It would’ve been nice to have, no question about it.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Racist rant by Macon coach visiting Atlanta goes viral.
Racist rant by Macon coach visiting Atlanta goes viral
One person was found dead outside City Park Apartments on Fairburn Avenue.
Officials identify woman killed in southwest Atlanta apartment complex
Camryn Olivia Price was shot and killed Tuesday in southwest Atlanta.
Family mourns 21-year-old shot and killed leaving Atlanta nightclub
Baba Agbaje
Mercer University soccer player collapsed, died while playing pickup soccer
School bus accident on Memorial Drive in DeKalb County
School bus accident on Memorial Drive in DeKalb County

Latest News

Georgia still a battleground without Democratic National Convention
Former President Jimmy Carter
Jimmy Carter: Full video and photo coverage
FILE - President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party have chosen Chicago as the site of the 2024...
‘We put up a good fight’ | Democrats spurn Atlanta for 2024 DNC in Chicago
Atlanta loses DNC 2024