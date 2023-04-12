Overnight house fire sends 2 people to the hospital in DeKalb County

ELLENWOOD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department says two people were rushed to the hospital after a house fire overnight in Ellenwood.

It happened around 12:40 a.m. at a home on the 4200 block of Kingship Drive. Firefighters say an elderly person was trapped inside and had to be pulled out. Another person was also inside but was able to get out on their own. Both were taken to the hospital, one for observation and the other for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews say even though the house looks fine on the outside, the entire inside has smoke damage and the second floor has fire damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

