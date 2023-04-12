Proposal adds strict guidelines for car manufacturers to shift to electric

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Biden Administration is proposing strict new car pollution limits. On Wednesday, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed a new plan to require two-thirds of new cars sold in the United States to be electric by 2032. That’s a tenfold increase over where sales are today.

A recent poll reports, 47% of people said it’s unlikely they will buy an electric car as their next vehicle. Among the main concerns, are a lack of charging options and a high upfront cost.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan said on Wednesday, “We will see charging stations across the country to reduce the range anxiety for those concerned on where to charge.”

In the next several years, Georgia is planning to spend $130 million of federal money to build out their electric charging grid. When that happens, Adrian Jerman says he’s ready to go electric.

“I think before you know it everyone is going to be going electric. I’m looking at the Tesla because I’m a pick-up guy,” said Jerman.

Right now, the truck he wants goes for $60,000. A new gas-powered pickup is a few thousand dollars cheaper.

Jeannette Gayer with Environment America says the cheapest new EVs on the market go for $25,000 and they continue to get more affordable. She said with major investments from electric vehicle manufacturers in Georgia like Hyundai, Kia, and Rivian, the price of EVs will continue to drop

“You can find a used EV now for $10-15,000. This will help to ensure we have clean air. This will help to ensure we have a healthy future and it’s a step in the right direction,” said Gayer.

