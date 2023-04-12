Racist rant by Macon coach visiting Atlanta goes viral.

MACON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A series of videos are going viral online showing a racist rant from a Macon coach visiting Atlanta.

Neighbors and former players identified the man as Mark Taylor, of Houston County.

Taylor owns Speed Edge Sports, a business in Macon, Ga. training prospective college athletes.

In the video, you can hear Taylor continuing to use the N-word as he talks about the state of Atlanta on a recent visit to the capitol city.

“Staying at the Omni hotel over by the CNN. Ain’t seen a White person in sight. Homeless ones on the street. Every restaurant looking in here is Black. Every car beside me is Black. They can have Atlanta. It used to be a fun place to come to up here. They can have that place right here,”

At one point in the video, you hear him threatening another driver.

“Look at that n***** try and pull out in front of me right here. Hey, did you see that – that tree right there. Do you see that tree right there. Ro will hang you from that tree,” said Taylor.

Taylor appears to be talking with a man named Ro in the videos.

“Got the Glock by the bed. Yeah, let me go, room service, I need yall n****** to bring chicken wings and two h***, referencing a derogatory term for women.

It’s unclear how the videos were initially leaked online. The videos have since been shared thousands of times from dozens of accounts.

“I was in a loss of words,” said Tim Shelley II, a former trainee of Taylor’s.

“And most of the kids, 95% of the kids he’s training are Black kids,” said Shelley, who said he’s kept in touch with Taylor for more than 10 years.

Shelley said he tried to call Taylor after seeing the videos but he did not pick up.

“I have been friends with him and I have worked with him ever since I played ball,” said Shelley. “And I’ve never seen this type of behavior out of him. I never would have known he was that type of guy,” Shelley said.

Atlanta News First called, emailed, and stopped by Taylor’s house in Byron, Ga. He did not respond to our efforts.

Atlanta News First visited the address listed for Speed Edge Sports in Macon. A person on site said Taylor rents out field space on Saturday.

Taylor was a long-time teacher in the Houston County School District.

A district spokesperson confirmed he had not taught within the district since 2007.

Public records show Mark Taylor’s teaching certification was revoked, effective Sept. 14 2011.

Racist rant by Macon coach visiting Atlanta goes viral. (Atlanta News First)

On social media, Taylor writes that he played at the University of Georgia and was a 6-time Georgia High School Association Coach of the Year.

The post continues to say that he has helped guide 200+ high school athletes to scholarships.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.