Rail car carrying automobiles catches fire in Birmingham

Train car fire in Birmingham
Train car fire in Birmingham(Birmingham Fire & Rescue)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An official with Birmingham Fire and Rescue confirms a rail car carrying automobiles caught fire this evening in Birmingham.

Crews were called to Jefferson Avenue and 31st Street SW where they are working to get the fire under control.

No word on what caused the fire.

Officials with Norfolk Southern provided the following statement about the fire:

This evening, a rail car carrying finished automobiles caught fire. The train was parked at the time the fire was reported, and there were no injuries. Birmingham Fire & Rescue responded quickly, and Norfolk Southern crews remain on-scene with them. We appreciate their quick action. We will work closely with local authorities to determine the cause once the fire is fully extinguished. The train will be moved once the scene has been documented and it is safe for us to do so.

