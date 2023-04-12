Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

RBC Heritage pro-am tees off Wednesday

RBC Heritage
RBC Heritage(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Things are about to really pick up on Hilton Head Island as the RBC Heritage pro-am tees off Wednesday morning.

Opening ceremonies officially kicked off the tournament Tuesday.

In a sign of just how excited people are for this year’s tournament, organizers say Tuesday’s opening ceremony was the most crowded they’ve ever seen.

The ceremonies were capped off with the iconic cannon fire and first tee into the Calibogue Sound by reigning champ Jordan Spieth.

Before that, Spieth and tournament officials led a parade from the Harbour Town Yacht Basin to the 18th green.

Spieth watched the ceremony from the other side of the green last year, but he said actually participating in it as this tournament’s reigning champ was a dream come true.

During their remarks, organizers highlighted the impact this tournament has on this community, bringing with it both an economic boost and a high level of golf.

“Being mayor for the first time, being able to do the opening ceremonies, it’s just a blessing. I couldn’t have imagined it. To still have the tournament here after 55 years, that in itself is a real blessing,” said Mayor Allen Perry.

There was also a big emphasis on the tournament’s charity, announcing earlier this week that donations have passed $50 million dollars.

We’re still just over a day away from tournament play, but the days leading up to Thursday have been sold out.

Many fans said they were excited to come out and watch some of the world’s best golfers take part in practice rounds.

It was their first time to see players tee off at Harbour Town before the actual tournament begins. The big names are drawing big crowds. 17 of the top 20 players are set to play in the tournament this week.

WTOC talked with one man who says he’s been coming to the Heritage for years. He says he’s never seen a Tuesday as busy as this year’s.

And with $20-million on the line this weekend, he says his anticipation is greater than it’s ever been before.

“Higher, higher. Just because of the sign ups, right? Just at terrific, really strong field this year. On the tail end of The Masters, it’s unusual, but it’s great to have a field that looks like this. Love to come during the practice rounds. The guys are a little more calm, they’re more casual, you can get up a little closer. It’s always a treat and I love coming here every year,” said Mike Webster.

Many tournament officials have described this year as feeling like five Saturdays, meaning each day is going to see a lot of crowds. They say that if these past two days are any indication, the actual tournament play will be a weekend full of great golf.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was found dead outside City Park Apartments on Fairburn Avenue.
Officials identify woman killed in southwest Atlanta apartment complex
Racist rant by Macon coach visiting Atlanta goes viral.
Racist rant by Macon coach visiting Atlanta goes viral
Baba Agbaje
Mercer University soccer player collapsed, died while playing pickup soccer
Camryn Olivia Price was shot and killed Tuesday in southwest Atlanta.
Family mourns 21-year-old shot and killed leaving Atlanta nightclub
School bus accident on Memorial Drive in DeKalb County
School bus accident on Memorial Drive in DeKalb County

Latest News

Boom
Meet Boom: UGA announces new mascot
Preview of the 2023 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links
Preview of the 2023 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links
Newcastle's Miguel Almiron, right, challenges for the ball with Manchester City's Jack Grealish...
Mercedes-Benz Stadium to host Premier League matches July 26
Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan (1) celebrates during an MLS soccer match against the San...
Atlanta loses veteran goalkeeper Guzan for 10-12 weeks