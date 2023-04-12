Report: Life expectancy 5 years shorter in South Fulton than in North Fulton

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, health officials presented new data that shows the life expectancy in South and Central Fulton County is five years shorter than in North Fulton County.

The average life expectancy in North Fulton County is 82 years, compared to 77 years in South and Central Fulton County, according to a new report by Morehouse College School of Medicine.

“Not surprising overall, but I think it’s important to understand the details to figure out how we get the solutions,” said Dr. Adrian Tyndall, Dean of the Morehouse School of Medicine.

RIGHT NOW: New data shows the true healthcare desert facing the residents of South Fulton. You know that there is no hospital south of I-20, but look at this breakdown of specialists in the South vs. North/Central Fulton. Staggering inequity.



The report from the 7-week study was presented to the Fulton County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday.

“How many times I got to see people die for us to get it that numbers don’t lie,” said Khadijah Abdur-Rahman, Fulton County Commissioner.

Leaders set the data will help inform them as they work to improve the healthcare inequity facing South Fulton County.

This report comes months after Wellstar Healthcare closed two hospitals in Atlanta due to ongoing economic struggles.

Dr. Tyndall said the data was gathered before the closure of the two hospitals.

He said the issues highlighted by the data is likely exacerbated by the hospital closures.

“I know when I look for a new doctor for really anything, be it an eye doctor, a primary care doctor, definitely any specialist, I have to go at least into the city, and most often north of the city,” said Clarke Hill, who lives near the former Atlanta Medical Center-South hospital, which closed May 2022.

Hill said she would like to see leaders ensure an ER nearby can re-open.

“I don’t feel like we have much access to healthcare at all,” Hill said.

The report also showed an inequity in the number of healthcare specialists availbe in the three districts of the county.

According to the report, there are 71 options for a cardiologist in North Fulton, 214 options in Central Fulton, and zero cardiologists in South Fulton.

Read the full study below:

