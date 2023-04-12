Rick Ross buys Meek Mill’s Atlanta-area mansion for $4.2M

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Meek Mill has found a buyer for his Atlanta area mansion. Rapper Rick Ross reportedly bought the mansion for $4,200,000 in cash.

Meek Mill put the home up for sale earlier this year, saying he never moved in. He posted a video on Instagram in March, saying “my realtor not getting this off fast enough & I think I can.

The home has eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an outdoor swimming pool, a jacuzzi and a tennis court.

