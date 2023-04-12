Positively Georgia
Rick Ross buys Meek Mill’s Atlanta-area mansion for $4.2M

Rick Ross arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26,...
Rick Ross arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Meek Mill has found a buyer for his Atlanta area mansion. Rapper Rick Ross reportedly bought the mansion for $4,200,000 in cash.

Meek Mill put the home up for sale earlier this year, saying he never moved in. He posted a video on Instagram in March, saying “my realtor not getting this off fast enough & I think I can.

RELATED: ‘I never moved in it’ Meek Mill attempts to sell Atlanta mansion on Instagram

The home has eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an outdoor swimming pool, a jacuzzi and a tennis court.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

