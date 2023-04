CONYERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two intersections in Conyers are closed after a tractor-trailer collided with a train.

Green Street at Scott Street and Main Street at Pine Log Road are shutdown and remain so until the investigation is complete.

No one was injured, according to Conyers police.

