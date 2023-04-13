Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

17-year-old Covington County teen reported missing

Jaeda Muckle
Jaeda Muckle(Atlanta News First)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Newton County Sherriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen in Covington County.

Officials say Jaeda Muckle left her home on Falls Crossing without permission and is unknown what she was last wearing.

Muckle is described as 5′3 feet and weighs 149 pounds. Muckle may be in the Riverdale area, deputies said.

If anyone has seen Muckle, please notify Cpl. Mickey Kitchens at 678-625-1515 or mkitchens@newtonsheriffga.org, or contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lashawn Thompson family
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office addresses jail infestation, inmate death
Racist rant by Macon coach visiting Atlanta goes viral.
Racist rant by Macon coach visiting Atlanta goes viral
One person was found dead outside City Park Apartments on Fairburn Avenue.
Officials identify woman killed in southwest Atlanta apartment complex
Newnan Police get creative with roundabout traffic enforcement
Newnan Police get creative with roundabout traffic enforcement
Cameron Walker
Former Milton High School student-athletes accused of murder ponder plea deal

Latest News

Illegal dumping off Cheshire Bridge Road
Illegal dumping off Cheshire Bridge Road concerns nearby residents
Lashawn Thompson family
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office addresses jail infestation, inmate death
"These guys all came in as orphans, their mom was hit by a car,” said Marjan Ghadrdan, Director...
Georgia wildlife rescue braces for springtime ‘baby season’
Puppy shot in face now recovering
Puppy shot in face in Clayton County now recovering