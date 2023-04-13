17-year-old Covington County teen reported missing

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Newton County Sherriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen in Covington County.

Officials say Jaeda Muckle left her home on Falls Crossing without permission and is unknown what she was last wearing.

Muckle is described as 5′3 feet and weighs 149 pounds. Muckle may be in the Riverdale area, deputies said.

If anyone has seen Muckle, please notify Cpl. Mickey Kitchens at 678-625-1515 or mkitchens@newtonsheriffga.org, or contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.