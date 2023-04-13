Positively Georgia
1st Black woman to serve on Atlanta City Council dies

Carolyn Long Banks
Carolyn Long Banks(Atlanta Board of Education)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Carolyn Long Banks, the first Black woman to serve on the Atlanta City Council, has died according to council members Michael Julian Bond and Andrea L. Boone.

Banks served on the council from 1980 to 1997 but was a force in Atlanta politics long before her tenure. She was one of the organizers of the Atlanta Student Movement and took part in the Committee on Appeal for Human Rights. She helped the committee create a manifesto speaking on the problems facing the Black community at the time.

In 1962, she helped integrate the Magnolia Room at Rich’s department store and would later become one of the first Black women to hold a management role at the company.

She was later appointed to the Commission on Women by President Jimmy Carter and served as president of the National League of Cities.

Bond and Bone released the following statements:

“Our community has lost a true trailblazer. Carolyn Long Banks will forever be known as a catalyst for extraordinary change in our city and across the nation. This is a somber moment for us all and I send my deepest condolences to her family. Throughout her life, she had an unwavering commitment toward social and economic justice. Her legacy with the Atlanta Student Movement and the Committee on Appeal for Human Rights will always serve as an inspiration. As the first Black woman to serve on our august body, she left an indelible mark on the community as an advocate for equality and opportunity,” Bond said. “She is an instrumental part of our city’s history and gave back in so many ways, including counseling first-time elected officials. Her leadership skills spanned beyond serving on the City Council. She was also part of the Atlanta Business League, the NAACP, and the YWCA Women of Achievement Academy, just to name a few. She was like a surrogate mother to me all of my life and a tremendous mentor to me in my public career. Her children, April and James, are some of my oldest and dearest friends. Her soul will continue to shine brightly in the divine presence of God and her impact will live on in the hearts and minds of all those who were fortunate enough to know her. She was a true public servant, a warrior woman like the Greek goddess Minerva, and now like that goddess, she has taken her place amongst the stars.”

“My heartfelt condolences are with the family of Carolyn Long Banks. She was a remarkable woman who had a truly astounding impact on our community. As we mourn her passing, let us remember her legacy as a civil rights hero and as the first Black woman to serve on the City Council. She broke barriers and was a role model for leadership and social change. Let us keep her family in our prayers as we all seek comfort and peace during this time of mourning,” Boone said.

