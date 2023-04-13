Ariana Grande speaks out about why body comments can be ‘especially harmful’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Ariana Grande is speaking out after she was recently the target of body-shaming comments.

“We should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies, no matter what,” the “Thank U, Next,” singer said, adding that “there are ways to compliment someone, or to ignore something that you see that you don’t like, that I think we should help each other work towards. Just to aim towards being safer and keeping each other safer.”

The singer and actress has been working on the Wicked movies over the last six months and fans expressed concern when they saw pictures of her surface in London last week.

📸 Ariana and Cynthia Erivo leaving Jeff Goldblum’s concert in London https://t.co/A779DXuhPL — Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaToday) April 8, 2023

On Tuesday, Ariana posted a three-minute video on TikTok in which she addressed all of the comments she received. She told fans that “there are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful” and that her previous appearance was “the unhealthiest version of my body.”

“I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my health. And I know I shouldn’t have to explain that, but I do feel like maybe having an openness or vulnerability, something good might come from it. That’s the first thing, healthy can look different,” she said.

“The second thing is you never know what someone is going through so even if you’re coming from a loving place or a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they’re working on it with. You never know, so be gentle with each other and yourselves,” Grande added.

“And thirdly, I just wanted to extend some love your way and tell you that you’re beautiful no matter what phase you’re in. By the way, I’m not wearing eyelashes or eyeliner right now, this is my face, and these are my eyes, so don’t freak out about that now too please, oh my god,” said Grande.

“Sending you guys a lot of love and I think you’re beautiful no matter what you’re going through, no matter what weight, no matter how you like to do your makeup these days, no matter what cosmetic procedures you’ve had, or not or anything. I just think you’re beautiful and wanted to share some feelings. Have a very beautiful day and I’m sending you a lot of love,” she said.

Watch the video below

