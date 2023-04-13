Atlanta Falcons launch Fellows Program for HBCUs with Wells Fargo

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Wells Fargo and the Atlanta Falcons have teamed up to launch the HBCU Fellows Program.

The HBCU Fellows Program will be a paid eight-week program that will run from Sept. through Nov. 2023. They will spend up to 15 hours per week on-site either at the new Ticketmaster Studios, the Falcons training facility or at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Students who apply will go through an interview process and be chosen based on alignment with the organization’s core values, academic excellence and extracurricular leadership. The program is in partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund’s Talent Sourcing Team.

The program will target sophomores, juniors and seniors who are interested in the areas of sports and entertainment, aimed at providing marketable skills, career development and networking opportunities in the business of sports and entertainment for students of Atlanta-based Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

In addition, students will also get hands-on experience across AMB Sports and Entertainment, specifically the Atlanta Falcons and the award-winning Mercedes- Benz Stadium in areas of sports technology, brand marketing, content production, diversity, equity and inclusion and community engagement. As part of the program, Fellows will also receive mentoring by executives and associates of AMBSE and Wells Fargo to learn how brands successfully work together in the areas of sponsorship and brand engagement.

“The Atlanta Falcons and Wells Fargo are dedicated to leveling the playing field for HBCU students interested in careers within sports and entertainment,” says Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, AMBSE, Latonda Henderson. “Together, we’re excited to move the future of these industries forward with our partners at Wells Fargo and make a real impact in the lives of these young men and women.”

Senior Lead Diversity & Inclusion Consultant at Wells Fargo, Dewey Norwood added, “Wells Fargo has a long history of supporting HBCU academics, programming, and athletics year-round across the country. We are proud to work with the Atlanta Falcons to offer these valuable, unique opportunities for students to learn and be exposed more intimately to both of our organizations. With the strong consortium of HBCUs in Atlanta, we expect to get some really top-tier young talent into the HBCU Fellows Program presented by Wells Fargo.”

To learn more about the program or to apply, visit the HBCU Fellows Program presented by Wells Fargo the page is on AtlantaFalcons.com.

