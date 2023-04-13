Positively Georgia
Atlanta lawmaker discusses police training facility zoning decision

By Joy Lim Nakrin
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The fate of the controversial Atlanta Public Safety Training Facility is being decided by the Dekalb County Zoning Board of Appeals Wednesday.

The board is deciding on the appeal challenging the land disturbance permit required to develop the 296-acre site.

Development of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Facility has been the subject of protests which have at times turned violent.

Opponents raise concerns about deforestation and police militarization. Proponents say it is necessary to adequately train police officers.

Atlanta City Councilman Amir Farokhi discusses the issue.

