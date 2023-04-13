Atlanta police arrest man wanted for murder in Brookhaven

Zone 2 Officers Arrest Murder Suspect During Traffic Stop On 4/11/23, Zone 2 officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for running a red light near the location of 1244 Collier Rd NW. Upon stopping the vehicle to investigate, officers identified themselves to the driver, explained the reason for the stop, and requested the driver to produce a driver’s license. The driver, identified as Jabias Kennedy, provided a driver’s license to officers. Upon checking the status of Kennedy’s license, officers confirmed that Kennedy’s driver’s license was suspended. Additionally, Kennedy also had two outstanding warrants for Murder out of Brookhaven and Fleeing and Eluding out of Sandy Springs. Officers placed Kennedy into custody after confirming both warrants to be active and valid. Kennedy was also charged with traffic violations and was transported to the Fulton County Jail without incident. We would like to commend our Zone 2 officers for their hard work and proactive enforcement. No traffic stop is routine and thanks to the great work of our Zone 2 officers, an accused homicide suspect is now in custody. Please keep in mind that an arrest does not mean that the individual(s) has been or will be convicted of the crime. Individuals on this website/post/video are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.