Car crashes into apartment building in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A car plowed into an apartment building Thursday morning in southwest Atlanta.

It happened at Ashley Collegetown apartments at 387 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard SW.

Firefighters say no one was injured. They believe the driver passed out and hopped the curb at Sells Avenue and Lowery Boulevard, plowing through the bushes and into an apartment bedroom.

A friend of the person who lives there tells Atlanta News First that the car crashed into a one-bedroom apartment. They say the resident is a 75-year-old woman who lives alone. She was in bed when this happened but neither she nor the driver was injured.

The crash caused structural damage to the building. Fire crews made a beam to temporarily support the structure.

An investigation into the cause of the crash continues.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.