Clayton County dog recovering after being shot in the face Easter Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Harley, a 1-and-a-half-year-old mixed breed was shot in the face on Easter Sunday and the family is asking for help.

Stephanie Garcia, Harley’s owner wrote on her GoFundMe that she and her husband left home for a few hours to care for her father when she slipped out of the house.

Harley was not gone long when her owners found her running home with a bullet in her cheek.

Stephanie said her neighbors were investigating what happened to Harley and believe she was trapped in someone’s backyard and would not let her leave.

“They decided to shoot her. The vet says it was for sure not a very close shot, but it seems to be a 9mm. This is not fair to Harley, she is so shy already,” Stephanie wrote.

Stephanie took Harley to the hospital, she was told she had a shattered jaw-bone and many fractures as a result of the gunshot to the cheek. She was also told she would need a feeding tube and will not be able to enjoy her favorite outdoor activities for at least 3 months.

“I was going to euthanize her; but when we walked in to be with her, she looked at me like “what’s wrong with you mom?”, and I couldn’t bring myself to do it,” wrote Stephanie.

After the vet reassured Stephanie that Harley has behaved well so far they said ‘Harley will be sad for a few short months, compared to the ten healthy years she has left.”

The family’s GoFundMe is requesting $9,000 to help pay for the surgery and caring for Harley. They have already raised a little over $5,000 to date.

The last update on the family’s GoFundMe page says “Harley is reacting good to her first treatments and to the feeding tube. She is still bright and so responsive. Thank you again to all of you for saving her.”

Atlanta News First has confirmed with the family that Harley got home from the vet Wednesday and is now recovering.

WANF does not vet any GoFundMe pages or promises the money will be used for the stated reasons. Donate at your own risk.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.