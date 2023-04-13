Don ‘DC’ Curry, Uncle Elroy from movie Friday to perform in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Don “DC” Curry will perform at the Uptown Comedy Corner in Atlanta starting April 14-16.

Curry is no stranger to Atlanta having performed in the city numerous times in his 30-plus-year career.

Curry said he always admired comedians like Richard Pryor and Dick Gregory but has received help from his good, comedian George Wallace.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.