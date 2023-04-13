Elite unit arrest Clayton County rape suspect in New Jersey

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested in New Jersey after a crime he reportedly committed in Clayton County.

On Feb. 13, Clayton County police responded to a scene where Mark Anthony Thomas committed the crimes of rape, aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation, and aggravated sodomy. After detectives investigated the scene they had enough evidence to issue an arrest warrant for Thomas on April 10.

The case was assigned to the Elite Stalking Unit by Sheriff Levon and their investigation lead them to Newark, NJ. The elite unit contacted the Newark Police Department where they were able to locate Thomas and surrounded the home he was at and took him into custody without incident.

Thomas is still in Newark and the Clayton County police will soon bring him back to the Clayton County Jail.

