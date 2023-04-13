Experts say recovery from inflation is slow, but they’re optimistic

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For the first time in two and a half years prices at the grocery store went down. The 3% drop from February to March is a sign inflation is moving in the right direction.

Emory University Professor Saloni Firasta Vastani said intervention from the federal government appears to be working. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates at the most aggressive pace in decades to try and slow the economy and bring inflation down.

“Most companies have increased prices because their cost has gone up. It’s not coming down as quickly as we hope, it’s likely that the Fed will increase interest rates to bring it down even further,” said Vastani.

Americans paid more than 8% more for groceries in March this year compared to last year. While fuel and food costs fell, transportation costs and rent prices rose.

Heather Boushey White House Economic Advisor advisor said the relief at the pump comes months after releasing barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

“We are seeing an economy where we’re we seem to be hoping to try to find the sweet spot that goldilocks economy where we’re not moving too fast, not moving too slow,” said Boushey.

Both experts warn moves by the fed made today won’t be seen on your next receipt for several months

“The American economy is like moving the elephant, it makes a little bit of time,” said Vastani.

In the White House and at the Georgia State Capitol, there’s a discussion between lawmakers on how to build more affordable housing to help with rising rent. Vastani says rent prices are a problem that will take time to fix.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.