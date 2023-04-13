Failure to post human trafficking hotline info could lead to fines

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In Georgia, four out of every 100,000 people are victims of human trafficking. The state has the seventh highest rate of human trafficking in the United States, according to the World Population Review and has consistently ranked in the top ten for some time.

Since 2017, businesses, hotels, convention centers and other places around the state have been required to visibly post information for the National Human Trafficking Resource Center. But now, after Governor Brian Kemp put his signature on SB42, businesses that don’t post the single sheet of paper could be subject to fines or even misdemeanor charges.

“The bill actually makes a huge difference,” said Dr. Alie Redd, CEO of Covenant House Atlanta.

Dr. Redd and the staff at Covenant House work with mainly youth who are victims of homelessness or survivors of trafficking. They’re keenly aware of the prevalence of trafficking in the metro-Atlanta area but hope the presence of the signage cuts down the numbers.

“People think that it’s a small thing that they’re doing by posting in their places of business,” said Dr. Redd, “but this is actually really huge because it increases the awareness and knowledge around this issue.”

Trafficking is an issue that builds off other issues, says Dr. Redd; fexample, mental health and homelessness. On a given night, Dr. Redd says, there are 3,300 young people without homes in the Atlanta area, leaving them vulnerable to trafficking crimes.

“Trafficking can be commercial sexual exploitation, it can be labor, it can also be organs,” she added. “That happens because of the nature of our city.”

Dr. Redd says Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International, the world’s busiest airport, is an environment rife for trafficking. On top of conventions, an active nightlife scene, and the allure of the entertainment industry, Atlanta has new victims of human trafficking each day.

“Most people would think that human trafficking occurs in some far land, far away from the United States and much less occurring in the state of Georgia,” said Dr. Redd.

The newly signed bill would increase penalties for businesses that fail to post the information. A first offense could land businesses a $500 to $1,000 fine and a misdemeanor count of failure to pose the National Human Trafficking Resource Center hotline number. Second offenses could warrant a fine of $1,000 to $5,000 and an elevated version of that misdemeanor.

The bill was championed by Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp. Combatting human trafficking has been a keystone issue for her and her Grace Commission, a panel made up of state agencies and experts.

For businesses needing a copy of the required information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.