Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Family of former Falcons player who shot 6 people files lawsuit

The family of a former Atlanta Falcons player who was accused of killing six people is suing his alma mater South Carolina State University.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The family of a former Atlanta Falcons player who was accused of shooting six people is suing his alma mater South Carolina State University.

In the lawsuit filed last month, Phillip Adams’ family outlines their claims that his former university didn’t properly care for their son, ultimately leading to his death.

The lawsuit alleges South Carolina State University didn’t properly treat Adams’ head injuries or teach him about the long-term impacts of head trauma.

In 2021, investigators say Adams killed six people and then himself in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife Barbara, and their young grandchildren were shot to death in the back of their home.

Two technicians were also killed.

According to the lawsuit, Adams was diagnosed with stage 2 CTE, a degenerative disease that has affected a number of pro athletes.

CTE has been shown to cause violent mood swings and other cognitive disorders.

Adams played for several NFL teams including the New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders, and the New York Jets. He also had two stints with the Seattle Seahawks; he last played for the Falcons in 2015.

Atlanta News First reached out to the university for a comment and will update this article with a response.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Racist rant by Macon coach visiting Atlanta goes viral.
Racist rant by Macon coach visiting Atlanta goes viral
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family of man ‘eaten alive by bed bugs’ in Fulton County Jail calls for changes
One person was found dead outside City Park Apartments on Fairburn Avenue.
Officials identify woman killed in southwest Atlanta apartment complex
Camryn Olivia Price was shot and killed Tuesday in southwest Atlanta.
Family mourns 21-year-old shot and killed leaving Atlanta nightclub
Baba Agbaje
Mercer University soccer player collapsed, died while playing pickup soccer

Latest News

Jamie Foxx arrives at the premiere of "Day Shift" on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Regal LA....
Jamie Foxx ‘on his way to recovery’ after suffering ‘medical complication’
Photo of Douglas County Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette
Douglas Co. officials ‘move in a different direction’ from fire chief
Douglas Co. officials ‘move in a different direction’ from fire chief
Old National Bank in Louisville
Georgia’s mental health care in shambles, says top psychiatrist