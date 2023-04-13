Family of former Falcons player who shot 6 people files lawsuit

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The family of a former Atlanta Falcons player who was accused of shooting six people is suing his alma mater South Carolina State University.

In the lawsuit filed last month, Phillip Adams’ family outlines their claims that his former university didn’t properly care for their son, ultimately leading to his death.

The lawsuit alleges South Carolina State University didn’t properly treat Adams’ head injuries or teach him about the long-term impacts of head trauma.

In 2021, investigators say Adams killed six people and then himself in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife Barbara, and their young grandchildren were shot to death in the back of their home.

Two technicians were also killed.

According to the lawsuit, Adams was diagnosed with stage 2 CTE, a degenerative disease that has affected a number of pro athletes.

CTE has been shown to cause violent mood swings and other cognitive disorders.

Adams played for several NFL teams including the New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders, and the New York Jets. He also had two stints with the Seattle Seahawks; he last played for the Falcons in 2015.

Atlanta News First reached out to the university for a comment and will update this article with a response.

