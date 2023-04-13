First Alert Forecast: Rain and storms return Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clouds thicken late Wednesday night and a few showers are possible by early Thursday morning - especially south of Atlanta. The temperature will be in the 50s at sunrise.

A FIRST ALERT is in place for Thursday and Friday, with some of those showers arriving mid/late morning. We are expecting on and off rain for the bulk of the day as the system rotates towards our area. The Storm Prediction Center has place parts of our area under a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms Thursday. Damaging winds are our primary concern, but some of the thunderstorms will be rotating -- so an isolated tornado is possible. It’s a tricky temperature forecast for Thursday - most of the day will be in the low to mid 60s.

Isolated severe storm possible tomorrow night mainly south of Atlanta. (ANF)

Lingering showers are likely Friday, but will not be as widespread as the rain chances for Thursday. After this system exits our area we will see things dry out just in time for the first half of the weekend. Saturday will be the weekend winner-- a good mix of sun and clouds with afternoon temperatures climb into the upper 70s! A relatively weak cold front will approach the area Sunday bringing a chance for showers back into view. The beginning of next week looks awesome as sunny skies and warming temperatures dominate through Wednesday.

Isolated severe storms possible tomorrow. (Atlanta News First)

