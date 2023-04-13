FIRST ALERT: Rain, storms increasing this afternoon and evening in north Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Isolated showers are expected this morning with heavier bands of rain and storms in metro Atlanta this afternoon and evening.

Thursday’s summary

High - 68°

Normal high - 73°

Chance of rain - 80%

FIRST ALERT for rain, storms today

An area of low pressure along the Gulf Coast is producing a lot of rain that will gradually move north and into north Georgia today. We’re already seeing isolated showers this morning, but these showers are currently a low impact.

After lunch, we’ll see band of heavier rain and embedded storms move from south to north across metro Atlanta. We’re expecting periods of heavy rain this afternoon and evening.

While most of us will see rain, isolated storms will also be possible this afternoon and evening, especially south of I-20.

Forecast map for 8 p.m. Thursday (Atlanta News First)

Low risk of severe storms in north Georgia Thursday (Atlanta News First)

FIRST ALERT for scattered rain Friday

The same storm system will keep scattered showers around on Friday with a lower coverage. The rain should move out of metro Atlanta by sunset Friday evening, so your Friday night plans are expected to be ok.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.