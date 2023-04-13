Former Atlanta city councilman Antonio Brown sentenced in bank fraud case

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Antonio Brown, former mayoral candidate, and councilman was sentenced Thursday in federal court after pleading guilty to one count of bank fraud after initially pleading not guilty in 2020.

A federal judge gave Brown a sentence of 18 months probation, with the first eight to be served under home confinement.

According to documents obtained by Atlanta News First, Brown reportedly opened credit cards and took out automobile loans before claiming that his identity was stolen.

