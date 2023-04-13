Positively Georgia
Georgia teen robbed at gunpoint during Facebook Marketplace sale

20-year-old Stone Mountain man faces multiple charges in connection to Facebook Marketplace armed robbery
Fayette County Sheriff's Office photo of Demari Deshun Lee
Fayette County Sheriff's Office photo of Demari Deshun Lee(Fayette County Sheriff's Office)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 20-year-old Stone Mountain man faces multiple charges in connection to the armed robbery of a 15-year-old boy in a Facebook Marketplace sale in March.

According to Fayette County Sheriff’s Office officials, Demari Deshun Lee is accused of robbing a 15-year-old boy at gunpoint in his Rocky Fork neighborhood near McDonough Road on March 24.

According to officials, Lee is being held at Fayette County Jail without bond. He faces armed robbery, kidnapping, pointing a pistol at another, cruelty to children in the first degree, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.

“The incident occurred during a Facebook Marketplace transaction after the juvenile posted he had clothing items for sale,” Fayette County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Officials said the victim was not injured.

Police officials said that the United States Marshals’ Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted in the arrest of Lee.

