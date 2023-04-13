Georgia wildlife rescue braces for springtime ‘baby season’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There are all kinds of wrongs to right in this world. While they can’t fix the world volunteers at AWARE Wildlife Center, can try and fix their little piece of it.

“Little pile of possums. These guys all came in as orphans, their mom was hit by a car,” said Marjan Ghadrdan, Director of Animal Care at AWARE Wildlife Center.

Animals come to the non-profit from well, everywhere.

”In here we have some baby wrens. Somebody bought a tractor from a different state and when they got it home, these babies were inside,” said Ghadrdan.

The animals here require 24/7 care and the workload gets crazier in the spring.

“Baby season is our busiest time...there is a steady stream of people coming through the doors bringing us animals...Pretty much 12-hour shifts for 6 straight months,” said Scott Lange Executive Director at AWARE Wildlife Center, ”We take injured and orphaned native Georgia wildlife and try to nurse them back to health.”

There are some animals who come to the nonprofit that is too injured to be returned to the wild.

So, they stay.

The center keeps them healthy and takes them throughout the community to educate people on the importance of protecting and preserving Georgia wildlife.

This spring, if you do happen to come across an animal or animals who might need care...

”The best thing to do is contact a rehabber right away and ask for guidance. Sometimes when you find a baby it needs help and needs to be taken into rehab, other times it needs to be re-nested or taken back to its mom,” said Lange.

NOTE: Atlanta News First does not endorse any fundraising efforts. Donate at your own risk.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.