GSP performs PIT maneuver on speeding driver who failed to stop.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A chase down Interstate 20 early Thursday ended with state troopers performing a PIT maneuver.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, just after midnight, troopers tried to stop a Cadillac CTS for a speeding violation on I-20 West at Glenwood Avenue in DeKalb County. The driver did not stop, leading troopers on a chase.

The driver eventually exited I-20 and continued fleeing down surface streets in Fulton County. As the driver turned onto Highland Avenue from Parkway Drive, a trooper performed a PIT Maneuver, causing the car to flip and pinning the driver’s legs between the car and a tree.

Troopers were able to push the vehicle off the tree, freeing the driver. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officials say the driver was found to be unlicensed and in possession of a loaded weapon.

GSP continues to investigate.

