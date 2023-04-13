How to build an emergency savings fund

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With ongoing economic uncertainty, inflation, and concerns over a possible recession, experts say it’s critical to build up an emergency savings fund. Nolan Jeter, a financial advisor from Edward Jones, lays out the first steps towards building confidence and financial security.

This Atlanta Plugged In segment is sponsored by Edward Jones. For more information, visit www.edwardjones.com/financialwellness.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.