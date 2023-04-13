Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Illegal dumping concerns residents of Atlanta’s Cheshire Bridge community

Illegal dumping concerns nearby residents
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents who’ve invested in the Cheshire Bridge Road area of northeast Atlanta say they’re concerned about growing piles of trash behind a row of abandoned businesses.

An Atlanta News First crew responded to the intersection of Cheshire Bridge Road and LaVista Road Thursday and saw household trash spilling out of dumpsters, construction materials scattered across the pavement, and graffiti covering the exterior of closed-up businesses.

In an email, a concerned resident wrote, “I witnessed an unhoused person tearing down the temporary construction fence several times. It is now gone with the dumpsite acting as a free- for-all for dumping building materials, voting posters, mattresses, and toxic chemicals.”

Atlanta News First reached out to City Councilman Alex Wan who represents that district. Within minutes, a spokesman responded that he had forwarded the resident’s photos to the city’s code enforcement department and that a representative had already written him back saying that department will now “actively engage on this issue.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family of man ‘eaten alive by bed bugs’ in Fulton County Jail calls for changes
Racist rant by Macon coach visiting Atlanta goes viral.
Racist rant by Macon coach visiting Atlanta goes viral
One person was found dead outside City Park Apartments on Fairburn Avenue.
Officials identify woman killed in southwest Atlanta apartment complex
Cameron Walker
Former Milton High School student-athletes accused of murder ponder plea deal
Newnan Police get creative with roundabout traffic enforcement
Newnan Police get creative with roundabout traffic enforcement

Latest News

A car crashes into apartment bedroom at a complex in southwest Atlanta.
Car crashes into apartment building in southwest Atlanta
FILE IMAGE
2 students in custody after threats at Newton High School, says deputies
SUV crashes into apartment
SUV crashes into apartment
Illegal dumping concerns nearby residents
Illegal dumping concerns nearby residents