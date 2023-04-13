Illegal dumping concerns residents of Atlanta’s Cheshire Bridge community

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents who’ve invested in the Cheshire Bridge Road area of northeast Atlanta say they’re concerned about growing piles of trash behind a row of abandoned businesses.

An Atlanta News First crew responded to the intersection of Cheshire Bridge Road and LaVista Road Thursday and saw household trash spilling out of dumpsters, construction materials scattered across the pavement, and graffiti covering the exterior of closed-up businesses.

In an email, a concerned resident wrote, “I witnessed an unhoused person tearing down the temporary construction fence several times. It is now gone with the dumpsite acting as a free- for-all for dumping building materials, voting posters, mattresses, and toxic chemicals.”

Atlanta News First reached out to City Councilman Alex Wan who represents that district. Within minutes, a spokesman responded that he had forwarded the resident’s photos to the city’s code enforcement department and that a representative had already written him back saying that department will now “actively engage on this issue.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.