Illegal dumping off Cheshire Bridge Road concerns nearby residents

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A drive down Cheshire Bridge Road is a sight, but not one that some local business owners are proud of.

Bethrah Szumski owns a body piercing store next door to an illegal dumpsite and said the eyesore is a safety concern.

“People just kind of hang out, they start fires, and that’s part of what we’re running into. That’s what happened with the bridge. So, it creates a really unsafe time for when people aren’t occupying those businesses,” Szumski said.

Construction materials are scattered across the pavement, graffiti covers the exterior of abandoned businesses and household trash spills out of a dumpster.

“I’ve had to pay trash removal companies just to deal with the part that has overflowed to the property that we’re on and this has been happening for years,” Szumski said.

City leaders hope to tackle the issue of illegal dumping. They cut the ribbon on a new public works command center Thursday to improve efforts to clean up Atlanta.

“Now that we know this is a hot spot that we have we’re going to make sure that we capture that information with our analytics teams, so we know this is a problem area so we’re going to frequently respond to these locations to try to resolve these issues,” Atlanta Public Works Deputy Commissioner Anou Sothsavath said.

And just like that, city leaders sent a police officer out to the dump site to document the problem and begin working on a solution.

“For this area to be this mistreated is really sad for an area that is really prime for business real estate,” Szumski said.

