Man arrested in connection with 2022 murder in Bibb County

(unsplash.com)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Macon man has been arrested in connection with a 2022 murder in Bibb County.

Shordricos Demetrick Ingram Jr. was arrested in connection with the July 15, 2022 murder of 24-year-old Mariah Loren Stanfield. Stanfield was found early that morning on the 9200 block of Knoxville Road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Ingram has been charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping. He is being held without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

