Man, woman wanted for burglary, forgery in Monroe County

Johnella Randle and Travis Lee Randle
Johnella Randle and Travis Lee Randle(Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people are wanted for burglary, forgery and theft by taking in Monroe County.

Travis Lee Randle and Johnnella A. Randle are wanted for the charges of burglary, forgery, and theft by taking. The incident reportedly happened at Cross Creek Circle in Monroe County. The Randles are reportedly driving a Gray 2012 BMW 740i with Georgia license plate TFZ7123.

Anyone with information should contact Investigator Marc Mansfield at 478-994-7043 ext. 209.

