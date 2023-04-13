Positively Georgia
Mattie’s Call issued for 64-year-old Dublin woman

Mattie's Call
Mattie's Call(Georgia State Patrol)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBLIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Dublin are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 64-year-old woman.

Velinda Burks was last seen around 8 a.m. Apr. 12 at 404 Eastwood Dr. in Dublin.

Burks is described as a Black woman with brown eyes and black hair. She is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a hot pink shirt, a jacket, black jogging pants and blue slippers. Burks has been diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone who has contact with Velinda Burks is asked to contact the Dublin Police Department at 478-277-5085 or dial 911.

